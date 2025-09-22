Noah Cyrus Brings New Album Tour to Emo’s on October 22

Noah Cyrus is bringing her latest album, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, on the road this fall, stepping into her own as she embarks on a North American tour. The show will stop in Austin at the iconic Emo’s on October 22nd, 2025.

The deeply personal record, released July 11, 2025, weaves together folk, country and Americana, with collaborations from Fleet Foxes, Blake Shelton, and more. Fans in Austin can expect an evening of storytelling, soaring vocals, and songs that mark a new chapter in her artistic journey.

One of the album’s standout moments is her duet with father, Billy Ray Cyrus, on the heartfelt track With You. While other singles like, Don’t Put It All On Me, I Saw the Mountains, and New Country, have already set the tone for what fans can expect– raw, reflective, and deeply personal.

The I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me Tour will bring that vision to life on stage, with fans anticipating an evening of powerful vocals, intimate performances and music that resonates beyond the lyrics.

Presales began June 17th at 10:00 AM, with Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales opening at 1:00 PM the same day. General on-sale tickets are available through Noah Cyrus’ official website, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster.

For Austin fans, Noah Cyrus is offering an immersive VIP Experience. VIP ticket holders should plan to arrive 75 minutes prior to doors for early entry and access to an exclusive three-song performance from Noah herself. The package also includes one GA ticket to the show, a signed piece of exclusive merchandise, early access to the merch table, and more. Additional details will be sent via email 48 hours before the event.

Noah Cyrus has also partnered with PLUS1, donating $1 from every ticket sold to support The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth. Learn more at TheTrevorProject.org

So, Austin– will you be a loved one to go with her?

Tickets Available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/noah-cyrus

Location: Emo’s

Address: 2015 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741

Showtime: 8:30 P.M.

Doors open: 7:00 P.M

Ticket Prices: GA $45 VIP: $167