Noah Cyrus and Bill Callahan Team Up On New Song “XXX”

Trent Tournour July 15th, 2025 - 7:39 PM

Burgeoning country-pop star Noah Cyrus has linked up once again with the lo-fi legend behind the band Smog, Bill Callahan. The collaboration, entitled ‘XXX’, comes as the closing track on Noah Cyrus’ brand new record I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME. Furthermore, it marks the second time the two artists have worked together, they found themselves paired up last year for the song ‘Porcupine Tattoo’ under Richard Russel’s project, Everything Is recorded. Apparently, that song proved to be quite fruitful for both artists as they have found it fitting to come together in the studio once again.

The song that results is a rather touching country ballad which sees Cyrus largely providing backing vocals for Callahan’s lovelorn lyrics and despondent delivery. It’s a track which hits its mark as a melancholy acoustic affair backed with some shimmering chords to reflect the bits and pieces of optimism which shine through in the songwriting. Overall, the song is nothing revelatory but the instrumental is compelling enough and the contrast between Callahan’s husky voice with Cyrus’ more effervescent tone results in a more than passable depressive country ballad which explores the highs and lows of living in relationships.

According to Stereogum, this collaboration was largely driven by Bill Callahan who originally had asked to work with Cyrus on the aforementioned Richard Russel joint from last year. It follows that after a project like that they would choose to work together again although more surprising are some of the other names which appear on the new Noah Cyrus record including such stars as Blake Shelton, Ella Langley and Robin Peckold of Fleet Foxes. Clearly, amongst her other talents, Noah Cyrus has an ear for worthwhile collaborators.

Listen to the new track here: