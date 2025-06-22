Noah Cyrus and Blake Shelton Sing Together on New Song “New Country” And Announces New Album I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me For July 2025 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 22nd, 2025 - 2:54 PM

Noah Cyrus, a GRAMMY® nominated artist known for her music and songwriting, has announced that her second album titled “I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME” will be released on July 11, 2025. The album will come out through RECORDS/Columbia Records. She also shared plans for a headline tour in North America this fall and an intimate show to celebrate the album release at The Ford in Los Angeles.

One of the standout features of this new project is “New Country,” a song made with country music star Blake Shelton. This track highlights how the album mixes Americana, indie folk, and country music while featuring Cyrus’s distinct smoky voice alongside natural-sounding instruments. The combination of Shelton’s classic country feel with Cyrus’s unique style creates an exciting mix that fans are looking forward to.

Cyrus co-produced I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME with Mike Crossey and PJ Harding. The album includes special collaborations with artists like Fleet Foxes, Ella Langley and Bill Callahan. These partnerships help highlight themes of family, nature, and personal growth throughout the album.

In this album, Cyrus creates her unique style by mixing soft singing with strong statements about independence and self-discovery. She reflects on family influence by including tributes throughout the album, like covering songs by her brother and father. In “Don’t Put It All On Me,” she teams up with Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes to emphasize her family’s musical background.