Noah Cyrus Releases New Music Video For “New Country” Featuring Blake Shelton

Noah Cyrus has released the official music video for her track, “New Country” featuring famous country singer, Blake Shelton. The music video sees the two pairing up to perform the track in what seems to be a rustic barn. Although Shelton features on the track, he allows Cyrus to soak up the spotlight as she performs the song rather intimately. It makes sense that Cyrus would take the lead on this collaboration since the track is about her finding a sense of independence and taking life head on. At the age of 25, Cyrus feels as though she has finally found herself and earned the ability to make her own decisions. Regarding the exact meaning of the song, Cyrus shared, “It’s a song about finding a new place in life, about walking on your own two feet, and realizing that change is the only thing that’s constant. The only way out is through.”

“New Country” is a part of Cyrus’ newly released album, I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me which is about embracing family while also transitioning into adulthood. The album is a combination of indie folk and country music and was co-produced by Noah Cyrus, Mike Crossey and PJ Harding. It sees Cyrus pouring her soul into her music and delivering some ethereal vocals alongside organic acoustic instruments. Cyrus elaborated on the album, saying, “For a long time, I couldn’t really trust in my own choices. I had to learn how to make decisions for myself and make that transition into adulthood. But I’ve found who I am, I know who I am, and this record shows what I had inside me all this time. This album is me.” In addition to Noah, the album also features various nods to her family, particularly the impact her father, Billie Ray Cyrus had on her. One of the tracks on the album, “Don’t Put It All On Me” was written by her brother, Braison who dedicated the song to her. Noah even includes an old audio clip of her grandfather, Ron Cyrus reciting a hymn written by her great grandfather, Eldon Lindsey Cyrus.

To celebrate the release of the album, Cyrus will be going on a North American tour which will begin on September 12 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. The tour will continue throughout the fall, even including a date in Montreal, QC and will end on October 24 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets can be purchased here.