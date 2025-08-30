Clipse & J.I.D Team Up In New Music Video For “Community”

Home News Leila Franco August 30th, 2025 - 6:04 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Following his newly released album, God Does Like Ugly, J.I.D has dropped the official music video for his track “Community.” The track, which features the duo Clipse, made up of Pusha T and Malice, dropped on August 29th. This video release coincides with the announcement of his 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates With Special Guests Young Nudy, Mick Jenkins and Jordan Ward. As one of the most popular tracks from J.I.D’s recent album, it’s no surprise that the official music video matches the imagery of the lyrics fans love so much.

The video, directed by Omar Jones, opens with a moody edit of a struggling neighborhood. He immediately draws focus to the community, shot with lots of intimate close-ups and views of the apartment blocks. Jones’ editing leans into the grit of the song’s raw depictions of life in these neighborhoods. As J.I.D starts the track, he establishes the song’s focus on real-life, lived experiences, declaring, “I don’t give a f*ck about no industry beef.” His lyrics are authentic to him and the story he wants to tell with this music video.

As we move through the track, J.I.D and Clipse further create that feeling of a timeless song. It becomes a reminder of hip-hop’s ability to confront reality with unflinching honesty. The social commentary the song provides just further proves how skilled Pusha T, Malice and J.I.D are when it comes to creating authentic hip-hop tracks.

If you can’t get enough of “Community,” listen to the full album God Does Like Ugly, with features from Ciara, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples, Westside Gunn, 6lack and more. It has been praised as one of the best rap albums of 2025, with Wonderland calling J.I.D “one of rap’s most reliable presences.”