Clipse Becomes The First Rappers to Perform at The Vatican

September 15th, 2025

Hip-hop duo Clipse becomes the first rap act to perform at the Vatican City.

Following the release of their latest album, “Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse took the stage at the “Grace for the World” concert on Saturday, September 13th. The concert celebrated the 2025 Jubilee, a Catholic celebration that honors the 2025th anniversary of the incarnation of Jesus. The concert also concluded the third annual “World Meeting on Human Fraternity,” a three-day event held in Vatican City to foster open dialogue and collective understanding.

The duo performed the first track off “Let God Sort Em Out,” “The Birds Don’t Sing,” and were backed up by The Voices of Fire Choir. Singer John Legend also joined the pair for the performance. In addition to Clipse and Legend, artists including Karol G, Jelly Roll, Teddy Swims, and Jennifer Hudson took the “Grace for the World” stage.

Those in attendance also experienced a drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories and appearances by various world leaders, celebrities, and athletes, in addition to the musical acts.

The concert was co-directed by Maestro Andrea Bocelli and the “Happy” singer Pharrell Williams, one of Clipse’s longtime collaborators. “This is a rare cultural moment where the world stops and collectively tunes in. It is a message of unity and grace for all of humanity,” Williams said.

Clipse is set to embark on a concert and festival run, performing their own shows in Europe along with appearances at ONE Musicfest and Camp Flog Gnaw.

Those interested can watch the full “Grace for the World” concert on Disney+.