Mobb Deep Announces New Posthumous Album Infinite For October 2025 Release And Shares First Single “Against The World”

Home News Ajala Fields September 12th, 2025 - 10:11 PM

For the first time since 2014, there will be a new Mobb Deep album: Infinite, the follow-up to The Infamous Mobb Deep, is out October 10 via Mass Appeal, according to Pitchfork. Infinite is the first album from Mobb Deep since the passing of Prodigy in 2017 and is Prodigy’s second posthumous release.

The album’s lead single “Against the World” is out now. Listen to the song below.

“This one feels like coming full circle,” Havoc stated in a press release. “It’s that classic Mobb energy—dark, real, unfiltered. The sound that shaped who we are but also speaks to where hip-hop is right now.”

A month after Infinite’s release, Havoc (under the Mobb Deep banner) will go on a co-headlining tour with Raekwon to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mobb Deep’s iconic sophomore album, 1995’s The Infamous.