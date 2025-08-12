Raekwon & Mobb Deep Announce Fall 2025 Co-Headline North American Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Raekwon celebrated the legendary Only Built 4 Cuban Linx album for its 30th anniversary at a free Celebrate Brooklyn show in Prospect Park on August 9. And the artist is now bringing that show on the road and with another hip hop legend, who will be performing a classic album solo Mobb Deep‘s Havoc performing The Infamous also for its 30th anniversary.
Each show will feature Raekwon and Havoc performing all their hits together, for the first time, in a single set. Mobb Deep’s Prodigy died in 2017 and the tour kicks off November 13, in Portland, OR and goes through December 15, in Miami. The tour hits New York City’s Brooklyn Paramount on December 7 and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, August 15, at 10 a.m. local time.
“Me and Havoc from Mobb will be pure hip-hop at its finest,” says Raekwon. “This is gonna take rap shows to the next level—guaranteed!” Havoc adds, “The fans can expect nothing less than pure, raw, unfiltered energy on stage. I’m excited to celebrate these two legendary albums and the world doesn’t exist to me without that purple tape in it. This will be a tour the fans will never forget.”
Raekwon Tour Dates
11/13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11/15 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
11/17 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
11/21 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
11/24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
11/25 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
11/28 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
11/29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
12/1 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
12/2 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
12/3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/6 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues
12/7 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
12/8 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
12/11 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
12/14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (Co-Pro)
12/15 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
Photo Credit: Marv Watson