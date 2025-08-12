Raekwon & Mobb Deep Announce Fall 2025 Co-Headline North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2025 - 12:14 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Raekwon celebrated the legendary Only Built 4 Cuban Linx album for its 30th anniversary at a free Celebrate Brooklyn show in Prospect Park on August 9. And the artist is now bringing that show on the road and with another hip hop legend, who will be performing a classic album solo Mobb Deep‘s Havoc performing The Infamous also for its 30th anniversary.

Each show will feature Raekwon and Havoc performing all their hits together, for the first time, in a single set. Mobb Deep’s Prodigy died in 2017 and the tour kicks off November 13, in Portland, OR and goes through December 15, in Miami. The tour hits New York City’s Brooklyn Paramount on December 7 and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, August 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

“Me and Havoc from Mobb will be pure hip-hop at its finest,” says Raekwon. “This is gonna take rap shows to the next level—guaranteed!” Havoc adds, “The fans can expect nothing less than pure, raw, unfiltered energy on stage. I’m excited to celebrate these two legendary albums and the world doesn’t exist to me without that purple tape in it. This will be a tour the fans will never forget.”

Raekwon Tour Dates

11/13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/15 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

11/17 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/21 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

11/25 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

11/28 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

11/29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

12/1 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

12/2 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

12/3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/6 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

12/7 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

12/8 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

12/10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

12/11 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

12/14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (Co-Pro)

12/15 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Photo Credit: Marv Watson