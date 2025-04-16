Mass Appeal Announces Seven New Albums From Nas, Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah and More 

Home News Michelle Grisales April 16th, 2025 - 10:32 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

Mass Appeal, the media and music powerhouse co-owned by rap legend Nas, just unveiled an exciting new initiative celebrating hip-hop’s enduring legacy. Titled Legend Has It…, the series will feature seven new albums from some of the genre’s most revered names, including De La Soul, Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon. Stereogum reported the label is also promising collaborations and projects from artists who’ve left a permanent mark on the culture.

Mass Appeal has evolved dramatically over the decades. Since Nas became part-owner in 2013, the brand expanded into a media empire involved in music, film, television and digital storytelling.

Now, Mass Appeal is reaffirming its commitment to hip-hop history and future with Legend Has It… which is said to include numerous projects. Among them is a full-length album collaboration between Nas and DJ Premier. Additionally other projects apart of Legend Has It… are Supreme Clientele 2, the sequel to Ghostface Killah’s 2000 album and Emperor’s New Clothes, a new solo from Raekwon. Ghostface Killah and Raekwon recently performed together in December of last year, potentially hinting this has been in the making for a while.

While details are still emerging, billboards and cryptic teasers hint at more surprises including a mystery “epic return.” The label is signaling its intent to honor their legacies with care.

In a press statement, Mass Appeal emphasized that Legend Has It… is a tribute to “trailblazers who’ve been instrumental in building and shaping the music and culture and have taken it from the streets of New York City to the wider world.”