Trivium and Drummer Alex Bent Part Ways, Greyson Nekrutman Announced as New Trivium Drummer

Khalliah Gardner October 5th, 2025 - 1:14 PM

Trivium, a well-known heavy metal band, has recently changed its lineup by parting ways with drummer Alex Bent. During his time with the group, Bent played an important role in their lively music and performances. Both Trivium and Bent expressed thanks for their time together over the years as they parted on friendly terms. While details are sparse about why they split up, it seems both sides made this mutual choice to explore new possibilities separately.

According to Loudwire, after Bent left, Trivium took a step by bringing in Greyson Nekrutman as their new drummer. He’s well-known for his outstanding drumming skills and unique style, which has earned him lots of praise and a loyal fan base. With this choice, Trivium shows they want to change up their music with new ideas while still keeping the energetic performances that fans love. The band told their fans about an exciting new change, feeling positive about this next step in their journey. They believe Nekrutman’s fresh ideas and skills will fit well with the group and bring a new energy to future projects. Trivium shared how excited they are for this start and trust that Nekrutman will play an important role in shaping their music going forward.

Trivium chose to bring in Nekrutman after thinking it over carefully, making sure he fits with their artistic style and what fans expect. As they prepare for future tours and projects, the band is hopeful about this new partnership’s positive impact on their music journey. Fans looking forward to Trivium’s next chapter can anticipate exciting changes with Nekrutman’s addition while still enjoying the familiar sound they love.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz