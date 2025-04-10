Matt Heafy of Trivium Releases New Single “Dance Of The Dead” From Soundtrack of New Comic Series True Believers

Home News Cait Stoddard April 10th, 2025 - 4:06 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Matthew Heafy, who is the frontman of the metal band Trivium has unleashed the original 30-minute soundtrack for the crowd-funded slasher comic series, True Believers. “Dance Of The Dead” mixes together Heafy’s skull-crushing guitar riffs and pummeling intensity with spine-chilling and synth-drenched vibes.

This is not just a soundtrack because it is a sonic bloodbath that proves Heafy is a genre-smashing titan that fuses metal’s raw fury with the twisted pulse of graphic storytelling. The soundtrack’s centerpiece, “Too Far Gone” highlights Heafy‘s intense vocals and guitar prowess, paying homage to classic horror cinema.

True Believers goes beyond the page by offering fans unique merch like latex masks, prop weapons and soundtrack editions on vinyl, CD and cassette by creating an immersive horror experience like no other. The score is available for pre-order from FiXT in partnership with Bit Bot Media, the new multi-media company from Klayton and Josh Viola. The full soundtrack will be released on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat