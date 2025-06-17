Trivium Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates With Jinjer & Heriot

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2025 - 2:41 PM

Today, Jinjer has announced another stateside journey for this year This coming Halloween, the Ukrainian progressive groove metal giants will kick off their next tour of the USA and Canada, while being supported by metal icons Trivium as the very special guests. The tour will feature additional support from Heriot as well. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to consequence.net, while talking about the tour, Trivium‘s Matt Heafy says: “We couldn’t be more excited to finally bring this monstrous tour to life. Trivium headlining this fall across North America with the unstoppable force of Jinjer and the crushing energy of Heriot. Every night is going to be an absolute onslaught of riffs, sweat, and connection with our fans. This lineup represents the present and future of heavy music, and we’re honored to share the stage with such ferocious talent. See you in the pit.”

Jinger will be touring in support of their widely acclaimed fifth full-length album, Duél, which is out now through Napalm Records. Composed of career-defining tracks dubbed as “punishing” and “empowering” (Revolver) and continuing to prove themselves as “heavy music practitioners in their prime” (Knotfest), the album achieved top marks by topping previous successes.

Ascend Above The Ashes Tour Dates

9/20 — Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

10/4 — Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

10/31 — Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues *

11/1 — Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome *

11/2 — Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater *

11/4 — London, ON – Centennial Hall *

11/6 — Québec, QC – Videotron Centre *

11/7 — Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre *

11/8 — Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena *

11/10 — Warren, OH – Packard Music Hall *

11/11 — Buffalo, NY – Buffalo River Works *

11/12 — Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall *

11/14 — Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

11/15 — Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom *

11/16 — Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

11/18 — Indianapolis, IN – The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

11/19 — Waukee, IA Photo – Vibrant Music Hall *

11/20 — Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater ^

11/22 — Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre *

11/24 — Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall *

11/25 — Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Events Centre *

11/26 — Missoula, MT – The Wilma *

11/28 — Spokane, WA – The Podium *

11/29 — Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House *

12/1 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center ^

12/3 — Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

12/5 — Albuquerque, NM – Revel *

12/6 — Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion *

12/7 — Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live *

12/9 — Springfield, MO – Shrine Mosque *

12/10 — Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater *

12/12 — New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans *

12/13 — Dothan, AL – The Plant *

12/14 — Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live *

* = w/ Jinjer and Heriot

^ = w/ Heriot

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat