Trivium & Bullet For My Valentine Announce Spring 2025 Coheadlining North American Tour Dates

September 19th, 2024

Today, heavy metal bands Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium announced their 2025 co-headlining The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour, which features special guests August Burns Red, Sylosis and Bleed From Within. The tour is in celebration of Bullet for My Valentine’s The Poison and Trivium‘s Ascendancy, which turn 20 years old in 2025. Each album will be performed in their entirety on this tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on March 30 at PNE Forum in Vancouver, BC before making stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, New York, Raleigh and other cities. Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, September 17. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, September 20 local time here.

“We are super excited to announce we are coming back to the USA in 2025 with our friends Trivium, to bring you the ‘Poisoned Ascendancy Tour,'” says Bullet For My Valentine. “We’re going to be celebrating 20 years of our debut album The Poison and Trivium’s Ascendancy. It’s the metal tour of 2025, so don’t miss out.”

The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour Dates

3/30 — Vancouver, BC — PNE Forum#&

4/1 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre#&

4/3 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic#&

4/4 – Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento — Hard Rock Live#&

4/5 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort*#&

4/8 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium#&

4/10 — Las Vegas, NV — Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort#&

4/11 — Inglewood, CA — YouTube Theatre#

4/12 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre#&

4/15 — Dallas, TX – Gilley’s — South Side Ballroom#&

4/16 — San Antonio, TX — Boeing Center at Tech Port#&

4/17 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center#&

4/19 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory#^

4/20 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha#^

4/22 — Ashwaubenon, WI — EPIC Event Center*#^

4/23 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe#^

4/25 — Prior Lake, MN — Mystic Lake Casino Hotel- Showroom*#

4/26 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom#^

4/27 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit#^

4/29 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE*#^

4/30 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia#^

5/2 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway#^

5/3 — Laval, QC — Place Bell#^

5/4 — Toronto, ON — Great Canadian Resort Theatre#^

5/6 — Washington, D.C. — The Anthem#^

5/7 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17#^

5/9 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Bethlehem — Wind Creek Event Center#^

5/11 — Nashville, TN — The Pinnacle*#^

5/13 — Corbin, KY — Corbin Arena*#^

5/14 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre#^

5/17 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre#^

5/18 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater#^

*Not A Live Nation Date

# August Burns Red

& Sylosis

^ Bleed From Within

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat