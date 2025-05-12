Trivium’s Paolo Gregoletto Says Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck No Longer Wants To Participate In Joint Tour

Home News Michelle Grisales May 12th, 2025 - 4:30 PM

According to Loudwire, Bullet for My Valentine have withdrawn from future portions of their co-headlining “Poisoned Ascendancy” tour with Trivium. Paolo Gregoletto, Trivium bassist, placed the blame on BFMV frontman Matt Tuck.

The joint North American tour, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of Bullet for My Valentine’s debut record “The Poison” and Trivium’s breakthrough Ascendancy, is now wrapping up earlier than expected. The tour was originally intended to extend through the end of 2025, with stops planned across South America and Australia. However, those tour dates now appear to be canceled.

Over the weekend, Trivium posted a revised promotional image on social media labeling the run as the “Poisoned Ascendancy [Farewell] Tour.” Earlier, Gregoletto revealed in a livestream, which was later shared on Reddit, that the expansion was called off due to Tuck backing out.

“Matt Tuck didn’t want to do it, after we had planned it, after stuff was already in the works — don’t know why,” Gregoletto said. “I think it would have been amazing… it would have been nice to give everyone around the world a chance to see the two together.”

Despite the breakdown in plans, Gregoletto confirmed Trivium intends to move forward with their own North American tour, promising “a lot of special surprises.”

Tensions escalated when Gregoletto shared a TikTok video captioned, “When you make your first TikTok live and piss off the other bands you are on tour with,” tagging it with #JusticeForSouthAmerica. In response to criticism over airing internal matters publicly, Trivium’s official account responded, “He’s the sole decision maker of the band and he has no respect for us or our crew.”

Neither Bullet for My Valentine nor Trivium have issued formal statements on their touring future.