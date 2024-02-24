Trivium & Bullet For My Valentine Announce Winter 2025 World Tour Dates

Home News Cristian Garcia February 24th, 2024 - 9:39 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

After much speculation, Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium have revealed plans for a joint arena tour at a press conference at London’s Sanctum Hotel. The Poisoned Ascendancy U.K 2025 tour will have both bands celebrate the 20th anniversary of their respective iconic albums where they will play the full track list live.

Bullet For Valentine’s The Poison and Trivium’s The Ascendancy are two albums have shaped the sound of metal in the 2000s and their influence can be still felt to this day. In article from Blabbermouth TRIVIUM’s front man Matt Heafy goes on the describe impact these albums have: “It’s incredible to think of the impact the albums had when they came out in 2005. They were bolts of lighting . . . both shared a common love of melodic heavy metal at the core; and both had similar rises right out of the gate. Get excited People, it’s going to be special and we can’t wait to celebrate with you all.”

The Poisoned Ascendancy 2025 U.K. tour dates:

01/26 – Cardiff, Wales @ Utilita Arena,

01/28 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

01/30 – Manchester, England @ Co-op Live

01/31 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

02/01 – London, England @ The O2

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. GMT.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat