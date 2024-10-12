Trivium’s Matt Heafy Shares New Single “Spire Of The Hellspawn” For REMNANT II

Home News Cristian Garcia October 12th, 2024 - 10:49 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Trivium vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy has written and recorded a brand-new song, “Spire of the Hellspawn”, in support of Gunfire Games and Arc Games’ best-selling survival shooter REMNANT II. The song has been released in celebration of the game’s third and final DLC, The Dark Horizon, and recent one-year anniversary. This is the second song dropped by Heafy in support of REMNANT II, as he first released the song “Wielder of the Plague”, to celebrate the game’s first DLC, The Awakened King.

An instrumental track, the tone of “Spire of the Hellspawn” is very dark and ominous, blending elements of classical guitar and film scores with metal influences. The song features intricate fingerpicking, evoking a sense of dread and tension, which builds as the melody progresses. The classical guitar showcases Heafy’s technical skill, and the piece is reflective of his ability to fuse genres seamlessly, particularly classical and heavy metal.

The haunting melody and intense playing convey a sense of foreboding, conjuring imagery of dark, mystical landscapes—hence the title “Spire of the Hellspawn.” The piece likely represents Heafy’s exploration of his roots as both a metal guitarist and a lover of classical music. It’s a departure from the full-band sound of Trivium, focusing on the acoustic, nuanced side of Heafy’s musicianship.

Commenting of the buzz surrounding “Spawn of the “Hellspawn”, Matt Heafy spoke at further detail in a press release from FortySeven Communications:

“It was an honor and a privilege to have played a part in the release of REMNANT II last year. To be invited back to do it again for the third and final piece of DLC is unreal. The world that the team at Gunfire Games have created is absolutely incredible, so the opportunity to create another piece of music inspired by their work was impossible for me to turn down. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been working on.”

