Sabrina Carpenter Releases Rocky Horror Inspired Music Video For “Tears”

Home News Ajala Fields August 29th, 2025 - 11:23 PM

Almost exactly one year ago, newly minted pop star Sabrina Carpenter released Short N’ Sweet, her sixth album but her real-deal breakout. Now, she’s already back with another one. Carpenter has already gone through a cover-art mini-controversy around her new record Man’s Best Friend, and “Manchild,” the record’s one advance single, debuted at #1. The whole album is out now, and so is Carpenter’s grand and ridiculous video for new single “Tears”, a bubbly disco jam about being hopelessly turned on whenever a man displays the most basic level of competence, according to Stereogum.

The Bardia Zeinali-directed video is inspired by The Rocky Picture Horror show. In the video, Carpenter wakes up after a car crash that her boyfriend died in, laying in the grass and comes across a haunted house full of drag performers. Two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo plays the Dr. Frank-N-Furter role. Carpenter is made over by the house members and goes from room to room. At the end of the video, she is thrown out of the house and discovers her boyfriend is alive but throws her heel at him, killing him. Watch the new video below.