Boygenius Cover Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One”

Home News James Reed December 18th, 2023 - 3:05 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Boygenius (a.k.a. Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus) are the latest artists to perform on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The trio turned in a cover of Shania Twain‘s classic “You’re Still The One.” Their acoustic rendition of the song is a sensitive one, and their respect for the original shows itself— it’s enough to make you believe in love, or at the very least, in covers of Shania Twain songs released in 1997 on the album Come On Over.

Since the release of their 2023 debut album, the record, boygenius have been on a roll. They sold out Madison Square Garden, performed on Saturday Night Live (even performing in some sketches), and enlisted Dave Grohl on drums during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Their music has become so popular that it’s even been included by whoever makes Barack Obama’s annual playlists, leading Lucy Dacus to call the former president a “war criminal.”

Twain’s original still speaks volumes to this very day; it is accompanied by a strong piano that adds emphasis to each line. There is this force in each word, especially in the iconic lines “They said, ‘I bet they’ll never make it’ // But just look at us holding on // We’re still together, still going strong”. Boygenius version is a lot softer, and it does not forget to add the effect of the backup singers saying “Still the one”. Listeners who expect something similar to Twain’s…shouldn’t; this is something more soft and lighter. However, the pauses and tones remain the same; they keep true to the original.