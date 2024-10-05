Girls Just Wanna Weekend Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Brandi Carlile, Shania Twain and Marren Morris

Home News Lily Meline October 5th, 2024 - 10:04 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

For the sixth year in a row, the Grammy-winning country icon Brandi Carlile is hosting her music festival, Girls Just Wanna Weekend, from Barceló Maya Resort in Mexico. The festival acts as a weekend getaway for those to wish to appreciate good music and enjoy time in the sun. All artists performing at the event identify as female or nonbinary, adding to Carlile’s mission statement of providing a stress-free environment for women and LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Brandi Carlile will, naturally, be giving performances throughout the weekend. The festival’s headlining act, though, is undoubtedly Shania Twain, a fellow 2000s country legend. Twain has been busy for the past year or so touring for her newest album, Queen of Me, so it’s good to see she has time to come out for this festival.

Another headlining act is the indie girl group Muna. Muna’s attendance at Carlile’s event will act as another notable collaboration in their already impressive catalog, including Kacey Musgraves, Phoebe Bridgers, and Alanis Morissette, whom they performed with earlier this year.

Maren Morris will be returning to the event after performing in Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2023. Other returning artists include Brittney Spencer, Tish Melton, Lucius and Sistastrings. After performing as part of Titans of Americana last year, Brandy Clark will be playing solo this year.

The newcomers this year are Jensen McRae, Allison Ponthier, The Marshgrass Mamas and The Carlile Family Band, the latter most likely having something to do with the festival’s host. There will also be a comedy act courtesy of Kristen Key.

The festival will take place on January 16-20, 2025. For further details on the event and access to ticket acquisition, visit 100X Hospitality’s site.





