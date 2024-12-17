Shania Twain Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot December 17th, 2024 - 9:20 PM

Country-pop singer-songwriter Shania Twain is heading back to the stage with her highly anticipated summer 2025 tour across the U.S. Following two years of sold-out shows, including the Queen of Me tour and her Las Vegas residency Shania Twain: COME ON OVER, this limited run serves as a culmination of her recent live performance era. It offers fans a chance to celebrate her enduring legacy and the timeless hits that have solidified her status as a country-pop icon.

The 2025 tour will kick off on Saturday, July 19, in Buffalo, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater with continued travel through cities like Saratoga Springs, Hershey, Jacksonville, and Hollywood, FL. Tickets for the Summer 2025 tour go on sale Friday, December 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase tickets through the official website, ShaniaTwain.com.

This tour is particularly significant for Shania Twain as it marks the final chapter of her live performances celebrating her groundbreaking career. Following the success of her Queen of Me tour, which ranked among the top 10 highest-grossing country tours of 2023, and her sold-out Las Vegas residency COME ON OVER, Twain is closing this monumental period with a tribute to her fans who have supported her for decades. With hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” she has become an influential figure in country-pop, and this tour offers fans one last chance to see her live in an intimate and heartfelt setting.

In recent news, Twain has been announced the headliner for the Girls Just Wanna Wanna 2025 weekend festival in Mexico on Jan. 16 – Jan. 20. The festival will solely feature performers who identify as female or nonbinary, providing a stress-free environment for everyone. For more information about Girl Just Wanna 2025, revisit our recent article here.

2025 Tour Dates

07/19 – Buffalo, New York – Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/20 – Saratoga Springs, New York – Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/22 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/24 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNH Pavilion

07/26 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium

07/29 – Jacksonville, Florida – Daily’s Place

08/01 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live