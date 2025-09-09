Sabrina Carpenter & Karol G Reportedly Expected To Headline Coachella 2026

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2025 - 3:56 PM

According to Consequence.net, rumors about Coachella 2026 is heating up, with Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G among the names tagged to headline next year’s edition, according to a new report from Rolling Stone. Also, HitsDailyDouble has mentioned that Carpenter’s and Karol G’s names as reportedly confirmed Coachella headliners in their own recent report, while adding that Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, and Anyma are among the other names in the mix for a headlining slot.

Rolling Stone has also reports that the final headliner is outside of the after-hours dance music spot and has yet to be tracked down. Carpenter has previously performed at Coachella in back 2024, while Karol G made her debut at the Indio grounds back in 2022. However, both artists will be headlining for the first time in 2026. The festival will happen on April 10-12 and 17-19, with the full lineup expected to be announced later this year.

Carpenter scored a number one for her second album in a year, Man’s Best Friend and is about to perform at North American arenas on her AEG-promoted Short n’ Sweet Tour.