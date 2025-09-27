Music For Everyone Vol. 2 Announced For October 2025 Release, Shares Sparks’ “Fight With Love,” L.S. Dunes’ “Valley of Debt” & Straylight Run’s “Anthem”

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 27th, 2025 - 5:29 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

Music For Everyone Volume 2 will be released this October. This album, created by Born Losers Records and John Nolan, is meant to help the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Following the success of its first edition in 2016, this new collection continues with a theme of “Fighting Hate with Positivity.” The music intends to bring people together and stand against challenges to civil liberties.

The album has a mix of new and reimagined songs from artists like Taking Back Sunday, L.S. Dunes and Kevin Devine. Fans can already listen to some featured tracks online: “Fight With Love” by Sparta, “Valley of Debt” by L.S. Dunes and Straylight Run’s “Anthem.” These tracks highlight the album’s diverse style and strong messages for change. Nolan highlighted how important the album is right now. He thanked the artists who contributed and hoped that their work would inspire people to take action and become more aware of civil rights issues. His words capture what this collection stands for, using music as a way to bring hope and encourage change.

The compilation features special tracks like a demo of “Put_Em Away” by Catbite and a live version of Jeff Rosenstock’s “Old Cold,” giving listeners lots to enjoy. There is also an important message from the band Zeta about their song, “Born Guilty.” Their story touches on survival, exile, and seeking acceptance while highlighting personal struggles in today’s society. It emphasizes the album’s main themes: resilience, love, and community. Music For Everyone Volume 2 is more than just an album; it highlights various music styles and urges listeners to support important social issues. It will be available online on October 24, 2025, with physical copies available for pre-order before their release in November. This collection aims to bring hope and togetherness during tough times.

Music For Everyone Vol. 2

1. Zeta – Born Guilty

2. Sparta – Fight With Love

3. Taking Back Sunday – The Pattern

4. Kayleigh Goldsworthy – Easy

5. Straylight Run – Anthem

6. L.S. Dunes – Valley of Debt

7. Rebelmatic – Alive on Arrival

8. letlive. – Pheromone Cvlt

9. Modern Chemistry – Crybaby

10. Fuckin Whatever – Will I Ever See You Again

11. Kevin Devine – Negative Conviction

12. Jeff Rosenstock – Old Cold (Live in Brooklyn)

13. Catbite – Put _Em Away (Demo)

14. Wax Jaw – Spit You Out

15. Prism Bitch – Carl

16. Common Sage – Until I’m Gone (Redux)

17. Home Star – Endless

18. The Republic of Wolves – Wildering

19. John Nolan – There’s No Hate Like Christian Love