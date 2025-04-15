Great South Bay Music Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Taking Back Sunday, Damian & Stephen Marley

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2025 - 6:21 PM

Today, The Great South Bay Music Festival is thrilled to announce that they are back and bigger than ever for the 2025 season. The four-day music and arts festival presented by Voodoo Ranger will be returning to the newly revamped and picturesque waterfront at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village, from July 24 – 27.

The first round of headliners have been announced for 2025 including Taking Back Sunday, Men at Work, Damian “Jr. Gong” & Stephen Marley, Naked Eyes, Say Anything, Gym Class Heroes, Head Automatica, The Elovaters, J Boog, moe., Umphrey’s McGee, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Eggy, Yacht Rock Review, Ambrosia Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

The iconic multi-genre festival is known for presenting a diverse variety of musical acts over the course of four days, with an eclectic lineup of headline artists performing alongside cutting-edge rising stars. This year, the festival will feature a diverse array of performances from Yacht Rock of the ‘80s, the alternative rock of the early aughts, classic contemporary reggae-rock and the free form journeys of the jam world, which caters to several generations and tastes of true music lovers.

To celebrate the momentous occasion of their 17th anniversary, the festival will feature 55 performers on three stages in a classic and contemporary rock, jam, pop punk, alternative rock, new wave, synth and electronic pop, ska, reggae and funk genres. The festival is sponsored by Voodoo Ranger and boasts multiple beer, wine and adult beverage tents, an artisan, craft market and a sumptuous food court offering a diverse gourmet menu of delicious and healthy fare.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin