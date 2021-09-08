Taking Back Sunday Announce Annual Holiday Shows with Straylight Run as Opener

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 8th, 2021 - 7:08 PM

Taking Back Sunday announced they will having their annual holiday shows at NJ’s Starland Ballroom on December 10 & 11. As for John Nolan and Shaun Cooper’s second band Straylight Run it will be opening both shows after returning from an 11 year absence.

Straylight Run officially returned by doing a livestream show with their vocalist Michelle DaRosa who was gone for even longer. They also will be releasing a new album that they had previously recorded back in 2005, but never released until this September 17.

Taking Back Sunday will also be supported by Modern Chemistry the first night and Playing Dead on the second one. Tickets for the show will go on sale September 10 with a pre-sale that started today at noon. They have also announced going on a UK tour with Alkaline Trio in 2022 with tickets now on sale.