L.S. Dunes Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 28th, 2025 - 1:22 PM

According to consequence.net, L.S. Dunes have announced a spring 2025 North American tour. The outing runs from April 8, in Austin through May 11, in Phoenix. From Indian Lakes will provide direct support for the trek, with Derek Zanetti, Night Sins, and Plague Vendor providing additional support on select dates.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates started today at 10 a.m. local time using the code OCTAVE. General ticket sales start on Friday January 31, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

L.S. Dunes will be on the road supporting the release of their forthcoming album, Violet, which drops on January 31. The band consists of singer Anthony Green (Circa Survive, Saosin,) guitarists Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance,) Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria,) bassist Tim Payne (Thursday) and drummer Tucker Rule (Thursday).

Based on the tour itinerary, it looks like Stever might have to miss the last few shows, as Coheed are set to embark on their tour with Mastodon at the same time.

L.S. Dunes Tour Dates

4/8 – Austin, TX – Parish *

4/9 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues *

4/11 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage *

4/12 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East *

4/14 – Washington, D.C. – Union Stage #

4/15 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts #

4/16 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair #

4/18 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes #

4/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw #

4/21 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City #

4/22 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground #

4/23 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter #

4/25 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar ^

4/26 – Chicago, IL – Outset ^

4/28 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

4/29 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^

5/01 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater ^

5/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Urban Lounge ^

5/5 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile ^

5/6 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre ^

5/8 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club ^

5/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater ^

5/10 – San Diego, CA – Music Box ^

5/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom ^ * = w/ From Indian Lakes and Derek Zanetti

# = w/ From Indian Lakes and Night Sins

^ = w/ From Indian Lakes and Plague Vendor

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete