L.S. Dunes Releases Title Track From Their Upcoming Album “Violet”

Home News Will Close January 9th, 2025 - 5:49 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

Post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes has unveiled the title track from their highly anticipated sophomore album, “Violet,” further cementing their reputation as a dynamic force in the alternative music scene. The new single arrives ahead of the album’s release, generating excitement among fans eager for the band’s latest evolution in sound.

To listen to Violet, click here:

“Violet” showcases the band’s signature blend of emotive lyricism, driving rhythms, and raw intensity, which first captured listeners’ attention with their debut album. The track opens with a pulsating guitar riff that quickly builds into a powerful crescendo, demonstrating the group’s knack for crafting anthemic choruses that resonate deeply. The song’s dark yet hopeful undertones explore themes of resilience and self-discovery, making it a fitting centerpiece for the upcoming album.

L.S. Dunes, formed by members of notable bands such as My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria, and Circa Survive, has quickly garnered a dedicated following due to their collaborative pedigree and fresh take on the post-hardcore genre. Their music blends elements of punk, emo and rock, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and modern. The release of the title track highlights their continued experimentation with genre boundaries while maintaining the emotional intensity fans have come to expect.

Violet is the bands first single release since their song, Paper Tigers released back in late November.

The announcement of the new album, along with the release of its title track, has created significant buzz in the alternative music community. Fans are eager to hear how L.S. Dunes has evolved since their debut, with expectations that the band will continue to push creative boundaries.

With its captivating energy and poignant themes, “Violet” sets the tone for what promises to be an impactful follow-up to the band’s first record. As anticipation builds for the full album release, the title track serves as a compelling teaser of what’s to come from L.S. Dunes.

Photo credit: Vivianne Navarette.