Catbite Collaborates with Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy on New Song “Tired of Talk”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 7th, 2025 - 10:24 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Fall Out Boy’s, Patrick Stump, collaborates with American ska band, Catbite, in a new song, “Tired of Talk.”

Listen to “Tired of Talk.”

The ska genre originated in Jamaica in the 1950s. The genre is a mix of rock steady reggae, along with some jazz and R&B.

Stump performs both vocally and on the trumpet in this new single. His voice is heard prominently through the harmonies in the chorus, and includes a solo verse towards the end of the song.

The song comes with a music video. The music video is a black-and-white animated video.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the song is a “moody, real-deal, 2-Tone-style ska song.”

According to a previous article, Stumps band, “Fall Out Boy,” has been in the punk-rock scene since 2001. The reggae-rooted genre is a change of pace for Stump, who has been part of the punk-rock scene for over two decades.

The song, “Tired of Talk,” is part of Catbite’s upcoming album Doom Garden, which is set to release on May 9, via Bad Time Records. Their new album features both Stump and Zayna Youssef, a singer in the band, Sweet Pill.

The two singles, “Die in Denver” and “Tired of Talk,” are both songs that will appear on their upcoming album.

With a busy year ahead, along with the new album coming out, Catbite is also scheduled to go on tour. The start date for their tour is March 29.

Tracklist for Doom Garden: