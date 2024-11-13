Julien Baker and Kevin Devine Cover “I Love You, I’m Sorry, Please Help Me, Thank You” Live

Home News Charlotte Huot November 13th, 2024 - 2:09 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Julien Baker wrapped up her Los Angeles residency at the Bellwether this past Monday with a special performance joining opener Kevin Devine on stage for a cover of his song “I Love You, I’m Sorry, Please Help Me, Thank You” from his newest album Bad Books.

The live performance featured Devine on the guitar with the two layering their voices together.

​​“Honestly and quickly, I met Julien in 2016 for the first time, maybe earlier than that,” Devine said as he introduced Baker on Stage. “But I remember communicating through email first. Then, cause I don’t know if you’re familiar, I remember hearing your music and just being like, ‘what the fuck,’ and then reaching out and being like ‘hey what the fuck,’ and then she was kind enough to reach back and tour together, eight years ago like right now, in 2016.”

“Julien’s very close, very special person deep in my heart, is the truth, I’m very happy to be here with her tonight,” said Devine.

Throughout Baker’s residency at the Bellwether, she had two artists opening each night with Katie Malco opening all nights and performances from Fightmaster on Oct. 25, Medium Build on Oct. 26, Kevin Devine on Oct. 27 and Enumclaw on Oct. 28.

For more on Baker’s performances at the Bellwether, you can revisit our live review here.

Photo credits: Sharon Alagna