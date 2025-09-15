Pup, Jeff Rosenstock & Ekko Astral Team Up To Cover Beastie Boy’s “Sabotage”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 15th, 2025 - 2:26 PM

According to Stereogum.com, Pop-punk giants Pup and Jeff Rosenstock are currently out on a big co-headlining tour with opener Ekko Astral. Those gigs all end with a big “Double Band” encore, with Pup and Rosenstock’s Death Rosenstock band joining forces to play a few songs, including the recent Pup/Rosenstock collab “Get Dumber.”

Then, everyone including Ekko Astral, get together for a big and sweaty singalong of a ’90s alt-rock banger. For most of the tour, it has been Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” but on September 14, it was Beastie Boy’s “Sabotage.” For those who may not know, “Sabotage is the 1994 Beastie Boys classic and it is one of the all-time great singalongs.

If people are at a show and somebody covers “Sabotage,” they will be having a great time. As for the performance, the footage shows a lot of people onstage at the end of last night’s Brooklyn Paramount Show having a great time singing to “Sabotage” at the top of their lungs.