Khalliah Gardner September 27th, 2025 - 4:59 PM

The Hollywood Bowl buzzed with excitement as a crowd of music fans came together to watch two famous bands, LCD Soundsystem and Pulp. According to BrooklynVegan, they were eager to hear them play Heaven 17’s classic song “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang.” The unique performance drew in listeners young and old by mixing the original vibe of the track with new touches that only these talented artists could add. Their combined styles created an experience that connected well with both their longtime followers and newcomers alike.

LCD Soundsystem and Pulp, both known for their unique styles, teamed up for a performance that excited the audience. When they started playing, everyone felt thrilled. James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem and Jarvis Cocker of Pulp took over the stage with great energy. Their voices blended together beautifully in a way that surprised and pleased the crowd, leaving them full of excitement and admiration.

The Hollywood night sky created a beautiful setting for the song, adding a magical feeling that matched its strong message against unfair ideas. The stars seemed to make the song’s call for change even stronger, bringing hope and unity under their glow. When two famous bands played together, they gave new energy to the track and showed how important it still is today. People were touched by how the artists worked together, each adding their own talent to refresh the piece and keep its messages strong and meaningful. Musically, LCD Soundsystem’s unique electronic beats blended perfectly with Pulp’s energetic rock style. It reminded everyone of how timeless the song’s themes are, connecting well with people from different generations.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin