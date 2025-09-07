Pulp Announces 30th Anniversary Edition of Different Class For October 2025 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 7th, 2025 - 1:10 PM

Pulp is bringing back Britpop memories with a special 30th-anniversary edition of their famous album, Different Class. This new version will come out on October 24, 2025, and offers better sound quality. Released by Island Records/UMe, fans can enjoy it as either a four-record set or two CDs. It includes the improved original album plus their complete live show from the Glastonbury Festival in 1995. The re-release is happening at a great time because Pulp’s new album More and their big arena tours in the UK and Ireland are a huge success. They also impressed everyone as headliners at Glastonbury this year. The 30th anniversary edition of Different Class will make an already amazing year even better for them.

Jarvis Cocker, the energetic lead singer of Pulp, is excited about this new release. He mentioned that the double album plays at 45rpm, which boosts its sound quality a lot. This means fans can now hear Different Class in its best form ever. When it first came out, they sacrificed some audio quality to achieve an ideal ‘pop’ sound. Now, thirty years later, this reissue corrects that and lets listeners enjoy all of the album’s rich sounds fully.

For both longtime and new fans, Pulp’s famous 1995 Glastonbury Festival performance is a big deal. The band quickly filled in for The Stone Roses, putting on an unforgettable show that became legendary. Now you can watch the entire concert online, including first-time live songs like “Sorted For E’s & Wizz” and “Disco 2000,” letting everyone experience this key moment in music history again.

The deluxe 4LP set is housed in a strong slipcase and comes with a 28-page booklet. This booklet features a new essay based on recent interviews with band members, offering interesting insights. It also includes lots of unseen photos by famous photographers Rankin and Donald Milne, plus pictures from the band’s archives to make your listening experience more visual. Additionally, fans can enjoy the original “Choose your own front cover” design that has been brought back to life, along with art cards and a poster for personalizing their album display.

LPs 1 and 2 – Original album remastered

Side One

1. Mis-Shapes 3:47

2. Pencil Skirt 3:11

3. Common People 5:51

Side Two

1. I Spy 5:55

2. Disco 2000 4:34

3. Live Bed Show 3:29

Side Three

1. Something Changed 3:19

2. Sorted For E’s & Wizz 3:40

3. F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O. V.E. 6:01

Side Four

1. Underwear 4:06

2. Monday Morning 4:18

3. Bar Italia 3:44

LPs 3 And 4 – Live At Glastonbury, 1995

Side One

1. Common People Drone Intro 3:28

2. Do You Remember The First Time? 4:00

3. Razzmatazz 4:44

4. Monday Morning 5:16

Side Two

1. Underwear 5:17

2. Sorted For E’s & Wizz 4:34

3. Disco 2000 5:45

4. Joyriders 4:03

Side Three

1. Acrylic Afternoons 6:01

2. Mis-Shapes 4:23

3. Pink Glove 5:09

Side Four

1. Babies 6:41

2. Common People 7:33

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulp (@welovepulp)