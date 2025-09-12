LCD Soundsystem Announce 12 Show Residency At NYC’s Knockdown Center

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 12th, 2025 - 6:15 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

LCD Soundsystem has announced a 12 show residency at New York City’s Knockdown Center. After last year’s successful run of shows at the venue, the 2025 residency will further explore the potential of the Knockdown space. This includes a variety of live openers, nightly afterparties featuring DJ sets from special guests, a DFA Records swap meet, an on-site iteration of the Michelin-starred Four Horsemen wine bar and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LCD Soundsystem (@lcdsoundsystem)

Following sold out residencies in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, LCD Soundsystem has announced its returning NYC residency, produced by The Bowery Presents, consisting of 12 shows over three weekends at Knockdown Center in Queens. There is no official tracklist out as of now.

Tickets for all 12 shows will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. via AXS.com. Those interested can visit this site for presale details and further information. Additionally, American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™, available to purchase here beginning Tuesday, September 16th at 10 am Eastern Time through Thursday, September 18th at 10 pm Eastern Time , before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™.

The dance-punk band has several other tour dates, besides their New York City dates. All are listed below.

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM: 2025-2026 TOUR DATES

9/11/25 – College Street Music Hall New Haven – CT

9/12/25 – College Street Music Hall New Haven – CT

9/13/25 – Sea.Hear.Now. Festival Asbury Park – NJ

9/20/25 – Portola Music Festival San Francisco – CA

9/25/25 – Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles -CA

9/26/25 – Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles – CA

11/20/25 – Knockdown Center Queens – NY

11/21/25 – Knockdown Center Queens – NY

11/22/25 – Knockdown Center Queens – NY

11/23/25 – Knockdown Center Queens – NY

12/4/25 – Knockdown Center Queens – NY

12/5/25- Knockdown Center Queens – NY

12/6/25- Knockdown Center Queens – NY

12/7/25 – Knockdown Center Queens – NY

12/10/25 – Knockdown Center Queens – NY

12/11/25- Knockdown Center Queens – NY

12/12/25 – Knockdown Center Queens – NY

12/13/25 – Knockdown Center Queens – NY

12/30/25 – Belly Up Aspen Aspen – CO

12/31/25 – Belly Up Aspen Aspen – CO