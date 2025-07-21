mxdwn Music

Pulp Shares Vibrant New Video For “Tina”

July 21st, 2025 - 12:55 PM

Following their acclaimed UK and Ireland arena tour, European headline shows, their chart-topping return and the band’s weekend-defining set at the recent Glastonbury Festival, Pulp’s summer continues with the release of “Tina.” Swiftly becoming a live favorite, the track from More is accompanied by a brand new video created in collaboration with Austrian artist and graphic designer Julia Schimautz, who runs the independent Berlin-based studio DTAN Studio and features lyric-animation by Gaussian Studio.

The clip blends digital creation with the authentic and physical imperfections associated with traditional printmaking to capture the song’s portrayal of uncomfortable human emotions using string-led and  swooning melodies. As band member  Jarvis explains, “Tina’ was one of the last songs written for More. It’s about obsession & fantasy. You should feel like you need a shower after listening to it.”

Ahead of a U.S. and Canadian tour this autumn, Pulp are continuing to play a select number of festivals, with their next date finally taking them home to Sheffield as they headline the Tramlines festival on July 25.“Tramlines is going to be great. I’m hoping to see everyone on the bill: it’s a terrific line-up. & it will be our first chance to play the new songs to the population of the People’s Republic of South Yorkshire. Right good,” says Jarvis.
