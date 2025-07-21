Pulp Shares Vibrant New Video For “Tina”

Following their acclaimed UK and Ireland arena tour, European headline shows, their chart-topping return and the band’s weekend-defining set at the recent Glastonbury Festival, Pulp’s summer continues with the release of “Tina.” Swiftly becoming a live favorite, the track from More is accompanied by a brand new video created in collaboration with Austrian artist and graphic designer Julia Schimautz, who runs the independent Berlin-based studio DTAN Studio and features lyric-animation by Gaussian Studio.

The clip blends digital creation with the authentic and physical imperfections associated with traditional printmaking to capture the song’s portrayal of uncomfortable human emotions using string-led and swooning melodies. As band member Jarvis explains, “Tina’ was one of the last songs written for More. It’s about obsession & fantasy. You should feel like you need a shower after listening to it.”