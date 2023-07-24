James Murphy Guest On Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee’s New Single “Los Angeles”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2023 - 12:46 PM

Today Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee have announced their debut album Los Angeles will be released on November 3 by Play It Again Sam.

Los Angeles features a list of guest vocalists and musicians including The Edge (U2), Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse), Bobby Gillespie (Primal Scream), Civil Rights avant-garde artist Lonnie Holley, Mary Lattimore, Starcrawler wild child Arrow de Wilde, Mark Bowen (IDLES) and more.

In light of the upcoming album, Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee have shared the album’s title track and first single which features James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem.

“Los Angeles” is a great tune because the electrifying instrumentation sizzles the air with vein jolting rock music while the vocal performance serenades the ears with thrilling vocal tones. As for the music video, each scene gives viewers an insight of what “Los Angeles” looks like through a different lenses due to how the whole video is black and white.

Los Angeles is a journey into the dark heart of contemporary LaLaLand, the city of its birth, a place of limitless possibility, yet also a diseased and consumptive hell-on-earth which, to quote Murphy’s lyric on the title track, “eats its children”, where pipe dreams shatter, racial inequality prevails and homelessness spirals.

People will get a record that is fueled by fear and tension but whose propulsive beats, mind warping, mangled instrumentation and exceptional vocal contributions provide release through the palpable joy of the band’s creation.