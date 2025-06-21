LCD Soundsystem Releases “Home (Tom Sharkett Edit)”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 21st, 2025 - 12:07 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

The producer, Tom Sharkett, has recently released his own edit of LCD Soundsystem’s song, “Home.” He recently reworked and released a new version of the 2010 release. “Home” was originally LCD Soundsystem’s song, which appears on their 2010 album, This Is Happening. Sharkett edited the song out of love for the band and their song. His new edit caught the attention of Flo Dill, Breakfast Show DJ on NTS Radio and his track was played twice in one show. This resulted in Sharkett only wanting to make his version of the song completely official. He has now released a A and B sided vinyl, one side for the song, the other for just the instrumental.

Listen to “Home (Tom Sharkett Edit).”

His edited version adds more of the ‘80s element that the original version had before. That “‘80s sound” starts at the beginning of the track, way before the vocals, whereas in the original version, that sound does not kick in until the chorus. The original version also has more of a prominent drum, but the new edited version seems to be more of an electronic sound, or less drums and of a cloud of synth. Towards the end of the song, where the vocals are just longer notes, the vocals seem to fade into the instrumental and blend together in a sense. At the end, the song wraps up with all of the vocals and most of the instrumental being gone, leaving just the percussion.