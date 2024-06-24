The Jesus & Mary Chain Invite Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker Onstage For Performance Of “Just Like Honey”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2024 - 2:16 PM

According to nme.com, While performing at the Medimex Festival in Italy, The Jesus & Mary Chain brought out Pulp‘s frontman Jarvis Cocker to help them in singing their 1985 hit “Just Like Honey.” It has been noted Cocker did not sing the main vocals for the song and instead only provided backing vocals for the band’s Jim Reid.

Also during their set, The Jesus & Mary Chain performed several songs from their new album Glasgow Eyes, including “Jamcod,” ’‘Venal Joy” and “Girl 71,”– which featured guest backing vocalist Rachel Conti.

Pulp headlined the same festival, where they performed several career highlights, including “This Is Hardcore,” “Do You Remember The First Time?,” “Common People,” “Something Changed,” “Underwear” and more. Pulp closed out their performance at the Italian festival with “Bar Italia,” marking the first time the band performed the song since 2012.