Primavera Sound Barcelona Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring The Cure, Gorillaz, The xx & More

Steven Taylor September 25th, 2025 - 3:54 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Primavera Sound Barcelona has announced the lineup for it’s 2026, and not only does this reveal come earlier than it ever has before, but it’s absolutely loaded. Seemingly following in the footsteps of this year’s Coachella, the full lineup of performers has been shared way in advance of the festival’s planned occurrence from June 3-7. Strap in if you plan on reading the entire list of 150 performers set to appear at the 24th edition of this festival.

Kicking off the loaded list comes the headliners; first comes The Cure, gothic rock and new wave legends who also hold the distinction of the longest concert held in the history of Primavera Sound. Doja Cat sticks out as a more recent name, with the pop and rap star likely to bring many hits with her – as should fellow rising pop star Addison Rae. The XX make a return the festival nearly a decade in the waiting, and the iconic animated crew of Gorillaz are also set to appear off the heels of their upcoming new album. Trip-hop icons Massive Attack are set for their first ever performance at the festival as well. Other big names like PinkPanthress, Mac Demarco and Skrillex make for some additional highlights, on the action packed list. Special mention goes to Kneecap, the Irish rap trio who found themselves embroiled in controversy after statements regarding the genocide in Gaza – the festival declares the trio “more than welcome at Primavera Sound” just days after the group was barred entry from Canada.

Those interested can register for pre-sale tickets on the website from now until the 28th of September, where they will be available for sale for on the 29th. General sales open on the 30th at 11am CEST.