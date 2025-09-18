Massive Attack, Japanese Breakfast, Kneecap & More Launch No Music For Genocide Boycott Pulling Music From Streaming Services In Israel

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2025 - 12:44 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Massive Attack are the latest artist to pull their music from Spotify and they are taking part in the Music For Genocide campaign, which has over 400 artists and labels removing their music from streaming platforms in Israel.

In the following statement, Massive Attack says: “In 1991 the scourge of apartheid violence fell from South Africa, aided from a distance by public boycotts, protests, & the withdrawal of work by artists, musicians and actors. Complicity with that state was considered unacceptable. In 2025 the same now applies to the genocidal state of Israel. As of today, there’s a musician’s equivalent of the recently announced @filmworkers4palestine campaign (signed by 4,500 filmmakers, actors, industry workers & institutions) – it can be found @nomusicforgenocide & supports the wider asks of the growing @bds.movement. We’d appeal to all musicians to transfer their sadness, anger and artistic contributions into a coherent, reasonable & vital action to end the unspeakable hell being visited upon the Palestinians hour after hour.”

Other artists who have also backed No Music For Genocide include Fontaines D.C., Japanese Breakfast, Kneecap, Sleaford Mods, Black Country New Road, Deerhoof, Eartheater, Frankie Cosmos, Amyl and the Sniffers, Hotline TNT, Jockstrap, John Glacier, Primal Scream, BADBADNOTGOOD, Lankujm, Mannequin Pussy, Model/Actriz, Nadine Shah, Nourished by Time, Kneecap and other acts.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna