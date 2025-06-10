The xx Reunite To Perform “Waited All Night” Live At LIDO Festival

Home News Juliet Paiz June 10th, 2025 - 5:17 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to NME, at this year’s LIDO Festival in London, fans of The xx got a surprise they won’t forget anytime soon. During his headlining set, Jamie xx brought out bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim to perform their new track “Waited All Night” together, marking a rare on-stage reunion for the beloved trio.

As the beat kicked in, Jamie xx handled the production behind the decks while Romy and Oliver stepped up to the mic. Their voices blended in that familiar, emotional way fans have missed, giving the song a live debut full of warmth and nostalgia. “Waited All Night” combines Jamie’s upbeat, dance-ready sound with the soft, emotional tone The xx is known for. Hearing it live, especially with all three of them on stage, made it even more special.

The crowd in Victoria Park lit up with cheers as soon as Romy and Oliver walked out. Phones came out, people sang along, and the energy in the park shifted from excited to unforgettable. It’s been years since The xx performed together regularly, so seeing them share the stage again, especially for a song that’s fresh but still feels like them, was a big deal for fans.

The performance was a highlight of the night and a reminder of the magic this group creates together. While there’s no official word on a full xx reunion or album, moments like this keep the hope alive and show that their bond, both musically and personally, is still going strong.