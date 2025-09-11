Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain For March 2026 Release, Share Lead Single “The Happy Dictator” With Sparks

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2025 - 3:36 PM

The Gorillaz will be releasing a brand new studio album titled, The Mountain, on March 20, 2026 and the album is the first on the band’s own new label KONG. The Mountain is an expansive sonic landscape of instruments and sounds, richly layered with voices, melodies and addictive beats spanning a collection of 15 songs that embody the very essence of Gorillaz’ collaborative ethos.

Produced by Gorillaz, James Ford, Samuel Egglenton and Remi Kabaka Jr., plus Bizarrap (Orange County), The Mountain was recorded at Studio 13 in London and Devon, various locations in India including Mumbai, New Delhi, Rajasthan and Varanasi, as well as Ashgabat, Damascus, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. The album features artists performing in five languages: Arabic, English, Hindi, Spanish and Yoruba.

Also, the band has released their new single, “The Happy Dictator” with Sparks and as a whole, the tune is wonderful by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a catchy 80s pop-rock vibe, while the vocal performances sizzles the air with amazing harmonies and melodies.

The Mountain Track List

The Mountain (feat. Dennis Hopper, Ajay Prasanna, Anoushka Shankar, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash) The Moon Cave (feat. Asha Puthli, Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Jalen Ngonda and Black Thought) The Happy Dictator (feat. Sparks) The Hardest Thing (feat. Tony Allen) Orange County (feat. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson and Anoushka Shankar) The God of Lying (feat. IDLES) The Empty Dream Machine (feat. Black Thought, Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar) The Manifesto (feat. Trueno and Proof) The Plastic Guru (feat. Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar) Delirium (feat. Mark E. Smith) Damascus (feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey) The Shadowy Light (feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash) Casablanca (feat. Paul Simonon and Johnny Marr) The Sweet Prince (feat. Ajay Prasanna, Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar)’ The Sad God (feat. Black Thought, Ajay Prasanna and Anoushka Shankar)