Kneecap Responds After Not Being Let Into Canada And Having to Cancel Shows

Kneecap has responded after not being let into Canada, having to cancel more shows. MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Combating Crime Vince Gasparro said that Kneecap has been deemed “ineligible to enter” Canada. Gasparro accused the group of amplifying political violence.

A message to Vince Gasparro and our many fans across Canada. 👇 https://t.co/66avCapPgn pic.twitter.com/ySsrgpMs6J — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) September 19, 2025

Last month, Irish rap trio Kneecap cancelled their US shows on their fall tour. The group cited the proximity of the dates to their next court hearing related to a terrorism charge against member Mo Chara later this month. Now, their planned Canadian shows in October have been cancelled too.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Combating Crime Vince Gasparro has barred the trio from entering Canada, accusing them in a video of having “amplified political violence and publicly displayed support for terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas.” “Our government will not tolerate the advocating of political violence, terrorism or Anti-Semitism and hate more broadly,” he wrote on social media.

On Twitter, Kneecap shared a response to Gasparro, saying, “Your comments about us are wholly untrue and deeply malicious. We will not accept it. No member of Kneecap has been convicted of ANY crime in ANY country EVER. Whilst you outrageously try to claim we are antisemitic ‘the Times’ newspaper in England today wrote of our headline show in London last night as ’emphatically anti-sectarian’.We have today instructed our lawyers to initiate legal action against you. We will be relentless in defending ourselves against baseless accusations to silence our opposition to a genocide being committed by Israel. When we beat you in court, which we will, we will donate every cent to assist some of the thousands of child amputees in Gaza.”