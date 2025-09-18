Gorillaz Join Forces With Yasiin Bey & Omar Souleyman For Performance Of “Damascus” At Together For Palestine Benefit

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 18th, 2025 - 7:55 PM

Gorillaz joined forces with Yasiin Bey and Omar Souleyman for a performance of “Damascus” at the Together For Palestine Benefit. Damon Albarn performed at the Together For Palestine show in London last night. He was joined by the London Arab Orchestra, Yasiin Bey and several other artists.

The concert, organized by Brian Eno, was held at London’s Wembley Arena last night on Wednesday September 17th. The show saw over 150 artists and cultural figures come together to help raise nearly £1.5 million for charities helping the people of Gaza, according to NME.

Blur and Gorillaz were just was one of the huge names to take to the stage to perform and raise awareness. Others included celebrities like Paul Weller, Cat Burns, Rachel Chinouriri, Eric Cantona, PinkPantheress (who gave a speech), Richard Gere, Benedict Cumberbatch, Florence Pugh and Nicola Coughlan. Adnan Joubran, Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor and Nadine Shah performed a specially composed piece of music for the event.

For the set, Albarn sat behind the keys, while Souleyman and Bey delivered charismatic vocals. The latter also recited a prayer at the event and wore a PRESS ballistic vest for the appearance to raise awareness for the journalists and war reporters who have been killed in Palestine.