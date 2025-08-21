Doja Cat Announces New Album Vie For September 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Jealous Type”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2025 - 7:11 PM

Today, Doja Cat has returned with her new single and music video, “Jealous Type,” which was produced by Jack Antonoff, with the music video directed by Boni Mata and filmed in Los Angeles. Cat first teased her new track “Jealous Type” in herSummer ’25 campaign with Marc Jacobs. The tune will also appear on Cat‘s highly anticipated fifth studio album, Vie, which is slated for release on September 26.

Additionally, Cat announced her first-ever tour across New Zealand, Australia, and Asia with the Ma Vie World Tour launching on Tuesday, November 18, in Auckland at Spark Arena. The tour will include stops in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Manila, Tokyo and other venues before wrapping on Sunday, December 21, in Kaohsiung at Kaohsiung Arena.

Most recently, Cat headlined the 2025 Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco, CA. During her electrifying set, the artist surprised fans by debuting “Jealous Type” live on stage. Following her performance, the singer hosted a surprise album listening after-party at San Francisco’s legendary drag venue, Oasis, where a select group of fans received an exclusive first listen to tracks from the upcoming album, Vie.