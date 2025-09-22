Coachella Sells Out Both Weekends After Revealing 2026 Lineup Months Early

Home News Steven Taylor September 22nd, 2025 - 5:43 PM

In a shocking turn of events – and undoubtedly disappointing news for anybody waiting on their purchase – both weekends of Coachella 2026 have already been completely sold out. This comes not long after the lineup for the massive festival was revealed months in advance. As Variety reports, these lighting fast ticket sales followed last Monday’s lineup announcement. While prospective fans without a ticket still have a chance to get waitlisted for any potential openings before the April showing, both general admissions and VIP tickets are completely out of stock. The Coachella staff broke the news with an Instagram post, staying “She’s gone, dance on. See you in April.”

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma are set to be the headliners for Coachella 2026, all of whom have previously found themselves on the stage of Coachella in one way or another. Bieber and Carpenter have both teased their coming appearances. The sold-out showing is set to take place in Indio, California, across the weekends of April 10-12 and then April 17-19. Some other artists set to appear in next year’s festival include Disclosure, Katseye, Ethel Cain, the XX, the Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, FKA Twigs, Clipse, Sombr, David Byrne, Interpol, Laufey, Kaskade, Wet Leg, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Green Velvet, PinkPantheress, Moby, Central Cee, Lykke Li, Royel Otis, Boys Noize, Davido, Duke Dumont, Armand Van Buuren, Suicidal Tendencies, Giveon, Labrinth, Dijon, Groove Armada, Little Simz, the Rapture, Oklou and Royksopp.