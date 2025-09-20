The Favors Release New Music Video For “David’s Brother”

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 20th, 2025 - 12:35 PM

Today is an exciting day for music fans because The Favors, the duo of FINNEAS and Ashe, have released a new music video for “David’s Brother.” This song is featured on their first album called The Dream. Produced by Darkroom Records and directed by Claudia Sulewski, the video highlights their special connection and lively energy. “David’s Brother” is a fun, nostalgic song about surprising meetings. The band’s colorful style makes it stand out. In the music video, set in a lively bar, Finneas, Ashe and their bandmates chat and enjoy themselves together. The setting highlights the themes of joy and friendship that are central to The Favors’ message.

The upbeat pace of the track matches the band’s energetic performance in the video, with lively harmonies and solo parts showing their great teamwork. This smooth collaboration reflects a close connection similar to other songs like “The Little Mess You Made” and “The Hudson,” while also highlighting the album’s main story theme. The Dream is a project that brings back the feel and rhythm of 1970s pop music. Full of storytelling and melodies, it takes inspiration from famous artists like Carole King and Simon & Garfunkel. Mixing old-time charm with new ideas, The Favors have created an album you should listen to as a whole for its warmth, coziness, and emotional depth.

The album was made in a genuine and heartfelt way, mainly recorded in Finneas’s living room. Band members like Matthew Fildey and David Marinelli helped out. They used old-school recording techniques, singing live together, which brought a romantic and fun vibe that’s uncommon in modern music production. With “David’s Brother” and the release of The Dream, The Favors mix old and new styles, inviting listeners to enjoy their music in cozy settings like a quiet evening at home or when hanging out with friends.