Finneas & Ashe Announce The Favors’ Debut Album The Dream For September 2025 Release, Share Lead Single “The Little Mess You Made

FINNEAS and Ashe have teamed up again to form a new music duo called The Favors. They’re excited to announce their first album, The Dream, which will come out on September 19, 2025. Fans who enjoyed their previous hits like “Moral of the Story” and “Till Forever Falls Apart” can look forward to more great music with this release. Their new project blends classic nostalgic sounds with modern vibes. The first song from the album, “The Little Mess You Made,” is already getting attention. With a video directed by Scott Cudmore, it gives fans an exciting taste of what’s next for The Favors.

The Favors create their unique sound by drawing inspiration from the golden days of Laurel Canyon. Their music combines steady drumbeats, lively guitar parts, and gritty but smooth vocals. These elements form songs that deeply connect with listeners in both small clubs and big arenas. Their style is reminiscent of classic artists like The Mamas and the Papas, Carole King and Fleetwood Mac. Their new album “The Dream” promises to tell engaging stories through warm melodies. It merges nostalgic ’70s vibes with a modern feel while honoring musical influences from places like Nashville and Los Angeles.

Ashe and FINNEAS are working together on music, moving away from solo projects to focus more on teamwork. They want their songs to feel like live performances, filled with real emotions. Ashe describes making this album as a magical experience and hopes listeners will sense both warmth and sadness in the songs. FINNEAS wants people to enjoy the album all at once, ideally with friends or in places that appreciate full albums played start-to-finish. Together, they aim for their music to deeply resonate with listeners.

The Dream aims to give fans a deep emotional listening experience by building on the achievements of both artists and exploring new creative directions. The album mixes classic styles with fresh songwriting, blending elements from different musical times. It’s expected to connect tradition with modern ideas, appealing to listeners while highlighting music’s lasting impact across time.