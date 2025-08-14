The Favors Featruing Finneas & Ashe Share Airy New Single “Times Square Jesus”

Home News Katie Poon August 14th, 2025 - 2:28 PM

The Favors, featuring the duo with singer and composer FINNEAS and multi-platinum artist Ashe, released a new single titled “Times Square Jesus” on Wednesday. “Times Square Jesus” is the final new track following their recent single “The Hudson” before the release of their debut album, The Dream, set to release on September 19.

The single is a mix of pleasant guitar and strings as FINNEAS and Ashe contribute bright harmonies and alternating solo verses. The song flows from the dialogue of their previous singles, “The Little Mess You Made” and “The Hudson”.

“In Times Square and Hollywood, you have Jesus, the Naked Cowboy, Elmo, or whoever else you walk by and pay your respects to,” Finneas stated. “Even if you don’t live a religious life, you’re still confronted by religion. When you are, you can’t help but think about your own life, regrets, desires, or baggage. If the ‘Times Square Jesus’ told you to confess, you might think of the person you’re secretly in love with.”

The single was released alongside an official lyric video, which showcases lyrics in front of a series of black and white scenic imagery of Times Square and New York. The lyric video reflects the airy atmosphere the song evokes and the intimate storytelling of The Dream.



The Favors are set to perform in Los Angeles, Red Rocks and New York, performing their upcoming album in multiple iconic venues. Audiences can look forward to new music and performances from FINNEAS’ and Ashe’s solo catalogs.