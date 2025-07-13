Rita Wilson Covers Carole King’s “It’s Too Late”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 13th, 2025 - 10:29 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Rita Wilson has just released her take on Carole King’s It’s Too Late, and it feels less like a cover and more like a memory being revisited. The track stays true to the heart of the original, a quiet realization that something once strong has slowly faded but Rita’s version is softer, more reflective and a little more personal.

The idea to record the song came while filming her role in Lena Dunham’s upcoming Netflix show “Too Much.” There’s a scene where her character, Lois, sings along to It’s Too Late in the car with her daughters. That moment brought Rita right back to her teenage years, driving through Hollywood and hoping the song would come on the radio. She called it a full circle moment, one of those little things that stays with you.

Produced by Jenn Decilveo and Rita, the new version features gentle guitar from David Levita and a smooth mix that lets Rita’s voice do the heavy lifting. Yet, she doesn’t try to match Carole King. Instead, she tells the story in her own way, with calm honesty.

The song follows Rita’s recent release W.O.W. (Wild Ol’ Woman) and shows another side of her as an artist. Where that track was bold and loud, It’s Too Late is quiet and steady. But both songs share something real, a voice that knows what it’s saying and means it.