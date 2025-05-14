Finneas Shares New Kate Hudson-Starring Music Video For “2001”

Home News Hannah Brennan May 14th, 2025 - 7:30 PM

Ten-time Grammy and two-time Academy-award winning artist, producer and composer Finneas has released the official music video for his song “2001” featured on his most recent album For Cryin’ Out Loud! Singer and songwriter Kate Hudson stars alongside Finneas in the new music video, portraying a back-and-forth love story between the two.

Finneas plays himself, or at least some version of a music artist, in the video who has taken a liking to his on-screen director of the music video, Kate Hudson. The video, directed by Claudia Sulewski, shows Finneas pining after Hudson while on set and Hudson continuously blowing him off and showing no interest in return. Sulewski spoke about her ideas for the film in relation to Finneas’ lyrics in “2001.”

“To play off Finneas’s lyrics, I wanted to mix in some light, cheeky moments between Finneas and Kate,” she stated. “An actor hopelessly in love with his director, who couldn’t care less and is only focused on making a great film.”

The set of the music video shows Finneas dressed as an astronaut in a spaceship, which Sulewski mentions she pulled inspiration from a sci-film from 1968.

“When I first started conceptualizing this music video, I knew I wanted to pay homage to “2001: A Space Odyssey,” with nods to some of the film’s most iconic setups like the fisheye lens and the upside-down sequence, along with a few little easter eggs from the behind-the-scenes of the film,” said Sulewski.

The release of the music video comes after Finneas’ sold-out tour across Europe, the U.K., North America, New Zealand and Australia. Finneas and his band will be returning to Europe to perform at numerous festivals this summer in London, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain. Finneas will then wrap up in his festival performances in North America after appearing at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Osheaga Festival.

Tour Dates

07/4/2025 – London, England – BST Hyde Park

07/6/2025 – Festivalpark Werchter Belgium – Rock Werchter

07/8/2025 – Munich, Germany- TonHalle

07/9/2025 – Gardone Riviera, Italy – TENER-A-MENTE

07/11/2025 – Algés, Lisbon – NOS Alive

07/12/2025 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07/16 /2025 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

07/17/2025 – Ostrava, CZ – Colours of Ostrava

07/19/2025 – Paris, France – Lollapalooza Paris

08/1/2025 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

08/3/2025 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08/10/2025 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands