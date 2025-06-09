Finneas & Tom Morello Participate In ICE Protests In Los Angeles

Home News Michelle Grisales June 9th, 2025 - 2:37 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

During the past weekend, protests began across Los Angeles, California as thousands rallied against recent immigration enforcement actions, which led President Donald J. Trump to deploy the National Guard. Public figures such as musician Finneas and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello have voiced their opinion and were part of the protests.

According to Stereogum, Finneas — known for his solo work and collaborations with his sister Billie Eilish — took to Instagram on Sunday to share his experience at the downtown protest.

“Tear gassed almost immediately at the very peaceful protest downtown — they’re inciting this,” he wrote. He also posted, “Fuck ICE,” on his Instagram story, making his stance against Immigration and Customs Enforcement clear.

The singer-producer also shared footage from the event. In the clip, Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi is seen being hit by a rubber bullet while reporting live from the scene.

Meanwhile, Morello, who has been very public about his stance in political activism took to X to share photos and videos from the protests. The post read, “Made some friends in Boyle Heights and DTLA yesterday. #DefendLA #WhatBetterPlaceThanHereWhatBetterTimeThanNow.”

The guitarist has previously been outspoken against Trump and the administration. A few weeks ago, Morello spoke in support of singer Bruce Springsteen about the ongoing fuel between him and Trump due to the administration’s use of Springsteen’s song.

In other news, Finneas recently revealed his latest musical project, a band called The Favors with singer Ashe. Their debut album The Dream is set for release in September, and the lead single “The Little Mess You Made” dropped on Friday, June 7th.